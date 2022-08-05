Tipperary SHC: Upperchurch overcome Mullinahone to put themselves in pole position

FBD Insurance Tipperary County Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3



UPPERCHURCH/DROMBANE 0-23 MULLINAHONE 0-14



Upperchurch/Drombane put themselves in pole position for a quarter-final spot in this year’s Dan Breen Cup competition with victory over Mullinahone at Boherlahan this evening (Friday). Never led during the entire game, this impressive trap-to-line win for the Mid Tipperary side, on top of their opening day win over Holycross/Ballycahill, sees them unbeaten atop Group 3 with a very healthy +17 difference after two games.



They simply had too much hurling for the South division’s only representatives at this grade, and made every post a winning one, leading by double scores 0-14 to 0-7 at the interval. Two quick points within two minutes of the restart stretched their advantage to nine points and when their goalkeeper Ciaran Shortt superbly saved a Jack Shelly penalty four minutes into the second half there was to be no rallying comeback from the CJK Kickhams side.



The point-scoring ability of the Liam Dunphy managed Upperchurch was key, with seven players scoring from play, in addition to the excellent long-range free-taking of centre-back Gavin Ryan. On the other hand, all that a disappointing Mullinahone team could muster were five points from play over the 60+ minutes, the other nine scores coming from placed balls.



In the final round of games Upperchurch will meet Toomevara, while Mullinahone who drew with the Greyhounds the first day face an all-important tussle with Holycross.



Upperchurch were quickly into their stride against Mullinahone and by the 12th minute had opened up an 0-5 to 0-3 lead. Three points from play from the Shanahan brothers Luke (2) and Paul, were bookended by a Paudie Greene free and a 65 from the impressive Gavin Ryan. In that opening spell two Jack Shelly frees came either side of a Mikey O’Shea free - the county footballer the only real threat upfront for the Southerners.



All evening long the Midmen displayed an ability to take their scores easier and two fine points from Aaron Ryan and Luke Shanahan made it 0-7 to 0-3 to Upperchurch on the quarter-hour mark.



Four of the next six scores were from placed balls. Jack Shelly pointed a free for Mullinahone before Upperchurch responded with five unanswered points. The long-range accuracy of Gavin Ryan punished Mullinahone three times, his brother Keith chipping in with a huge point from play from his own 65 and Aaron Ryan also pointing at full speed from 45 metres.

Mikey O'Shea (Mullinahone) under pressure from three Upperchurch players - Mikey Lavery, Ger Grant and Keith Ryan - in this evening's Group 3 game played at Boherlahan. Pic: Michael Boland



Upperchurch were now eight up after 22 minutes, before a point from Colin Shelly, Mullinahone’s first in eight minutes, interrupted the one-way traffic. In the closing minutes of the opening half Luke Shanahan tagged on two excellent points from play, the CJK replying with a Jack Shelly free, and the final score of the half from Micheál Dunne. At 0-14 to 0-7 at the break, Mullinahone would have a huge challenge ahead to retrieve anything from this encounter.



The fast start, and that penalty save, within four minutes of resumption, made that challenge all the greater for Sean O’Regan’s team. Mikey O’Shea pulled a point back, but the gap was out to all of 10 points by the 38th minute following a free from Paudie Greene and an excellent sideline cut from the Church’s Paul Ryan.



Mullinahone threw on a double substitution in the 40th minute with Eoin Kelly and Enda Keane introduced, and they held their own over the last 20 minutes without ever threatening to make inroads into that double-digit advantage. Eoin Kelly took over the placed ball duty and tagged on four frees and a 65, their only point from play coming in the 12th minute of the second period from Jack Shelly on the half-way line.



Hurling well within themselves, Upperchurch countered everything that Mullinahone asked of them down the stretch and added five points over the closing stages from Aaron Ryan, Luke Shanahan (his fifth of the evening), Paudie Greene (2) and another monster of a free from his own D from Gavin Ryan. At the final whistle they were fully deserving and unflattered by their nine points winning margin.



Business-like from the off, Upperchurch smothered Mullinahone with an intensity that wasn’t matched. There was much to admire in the performances throughout the field, Mikey Lavery and Matt Ryan in the full-back line, Gavin Ryan was superb at centre-back with Aaron Ryan and Diarmaid Grant were on top in the centre. Upfront Luke Shanahan was deadly accurate, but with seven contributing to the scoreboard from play, Upperchuch will be happy enough with their overall performance.



Mullinahone will have to dust themselves down now for a crucial game in two weeks time. They played second fiddle for most of this game but didn’t help themselves with some poor wayward shooting in the second half. Kevin Walzer, Paul Curran, Daire O’Brien and Eoin Fennelly were worked hard in defence, Alan Curran was involved in a lot around the middle of the park, but upfront they were getting little change from a solid Upperchurch defensive unit, with Mikey O’Shea the only one who looked like causing concern on the night.

Upperchurch/Drombane's Aaron Ryan comes under pressure from Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone) in this evening's Dan Breen Cup game played at Boherlahan. Pic: Michael Boland.

Upperchurch/Drombane: Ciaran Shortt, Mikey Lavery, Matt Ryan, Ger Grant (capt), Keith Ryan (0-1), Gavin Ryan (0-6, 0-4F, 0-1x65), Ailbe O’Donoghue, Diarmaid Grant (0-1), Aaron Ryan (0-3), Paul Ryan (0-1), Colm Ryan (0-1), Paul Shanahan (0-1), Luke Shanahan (0-5), Paudie Greene (0-4, 0-2F), Jack Butler.



Subs: Niall Grant for K. Ryan (52 minutes); Sean Ryan for C. Ryan (60+2).



CJK, Mullinahone: Alan Walsh, Kevin Walzer, Paul Curran, Colin Shelly (0-1), Daire O’Brien (capt), Eoin Fennelly, Conor Whelan, Alan Curran, Sean Curran, Kevin Bolger, Micheál Dunne (0-1), Mikey O’Shea (0-2), Martin Kehoe, Jack Shelly (0-5, 0-4F), Eoin O’Dwyer.



Subs: Conor O’Brien for Bolger (24 minutes); Enda Keane for Whelan (40); Eoin Kelly (0-5, 0-4F, 0-1x65) for Dunne (40); Graham Horgan for O’Dwyer (51); Dunne for Kehoe (60).



Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines).