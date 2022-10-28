Search

28 Oct 2022

FBD Insurance Tipperary JAF Final: Sarsfields bridge 33 year gap to land the title

Former Tipp hurler Michael Cahill made a big difference when introduced

Thurles Sarsfields captain Paddy Creedon accepts the cup from Football Board Chairman, Conor O'Dwyer

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:06 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thurles Sarsfields 1-9 

Sean Treacy's 0-8

Thurles Sarsfields were crowned FBD Insurance County Junior A Football champions at Clonoulty this evening as they defeated Sean Treacy's to bridge a 33 year gap.

The introduction of former Tipperary hurling All-Star Michael Cahill was a big factor in the victory. Cahill came on at half time and bagged 1-1 from his centre forward berth as well as getting through a huge amount of work all over the field.

A highly competitive game, scores were at a premium in the first half and the sides were locked at 0-3 apiece at the break, with Treacy's having played with the aid of a strong breeze.

Above: The Thurles Sarsfields panel which won the FBD Insurance county junior A football final at Clonoulty this evening.

It looked to be advantage Sarsfields at this juncture but it wasn't until Cahill bagged the all-important goal in the 13th minute  that daylight emerged between the sides - the goal coming after a sweeping move upfield.

Treacy's fought back though and proved to be a resilient side as they cut the deficit to two points on three occasions before the end. But, Sarsfields had the finishers and Liam McCormack and James Armsrtong (2) points kept the opposition at bay with well taken points before the end, to seal the title.

A fine win for Sarsfields for whom Henry Fogarty, Liam McCormack, Michael Russell, Kevin Bracken, James Armstrong and Kieran Costelloe were best - they now go into the Munster championship where they play the Clare winners.

For Sean Treacy's  Michael Feehan, Darragh Kennedy, James Deegan, Sean Ryan and Tom Hickey were best. They rued the dismissal of Tom Hickey seven minutes from time to a second yellow card - Sarsfields created a series of overlaps as they attacked when Treacy's were down a player.

