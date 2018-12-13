The shopping countdown begins in Templemore

The shopping countdown has seriously begun.

Let’s hope that everybody will make a special effort this year to support the local shops and businesses in Templemore.

These shops and businesses are the ones that clubs and organisations make repeated calls to during the year for sponsorship for various events etc., and they are always so supportive of all charitable and voluntary organisations in the town.

Not alone do they come up trumps, but our local shops give quality service and valuable employment in our town and the surrounding areas.

If you need a break from shopping, have lunch or a coffee, and take a short walk around our beautiful park while the children check out the Fairy Trail.

And guess what? Parking in the Town Park is always free, and it’s only 2 minutes from the shops. In line with other towns in the county can we assume that we have general free parking on the Saturdays in December?