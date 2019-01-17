Templemore Badminton Club players continue to represent the club well

Our players continue to represent us well on a wider stage, notably Sunday last, Pat Malone partnered by Patricia Langton, in mixed doubles and Stephen Maher and Kieran Delaney in men’s doubles, both reaching their respective finals in the Munster Competition.

League fixtures are ongoing and with our new hall reaching completion, there is ample opportunity for practice for the knock out stages.

Our new hall is in pristine shape after many giving of their time and skills very generously to bring the work to completion.

It is a great asset to the town and judging from the number of juveniles turning up each Monday for training, it will be crucial for the continuing development of badminton in Templemore.