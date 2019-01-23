Fine turnout for Lakeside Pitch & Putt AGM in Templemore

The club's AGM took place in the clubhouse recently.

A fine turnout saw Jim Molloy elected to the Chair as the outgoing Alan Maher stepped down after giving 8 years sterling service to the club.

Enjoy the break Alan - you can concentrate on the handicap now.

Michael O'Brien was elected as treasurer - a position held by the late Helen McMorrow since 1991. It is familiar ground for Michael as he had previously held the position from 1983 to 1992.

On a point of interest Seamus Ryan then held the position from 1993 to 1998 meaning just 3 people have held the position in 37 years.

Ronan Loughnane and Martha O'Brien were ratified as incoming Captains while Martin McCormack and Anthony Maher make a welcome return to committee following a few years in the wilderness.

Lakeside would also like to welcome Stephen Shoer to the committee for the first time.

The Spring League is provisionally fixed for Sunday February 3 with full details to be released following a County Board meeting this week. Membership rates will remain the same for the coming year.