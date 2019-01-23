PITCH & PUTT
Fine turnout for Lakeside Pitch & Putt AGM in Templemore
The AGM was held in the clubhouse
Martha O'Brien receiving the Ladies Grey's Matchplay trophy from sponsor Eamonn Grey
The club's AGM took place in the clubhouse recently.
A fine turnout saw Jim Molloy elected to the Chair as the outgoing Alan Maher stepped down after giving 8 years sterling service to the club.
Enjoy the break Alan - you can concentrate on the handicap now.
Michael O'Brien was elected as treasurer - a position held by the late Helen McMorrow since 1991. It is familiar ground for Michael as he had previously held the position from 1983 to 1992.
On a point of interest Seamus Ryan then held the position from 1993 to 1998 meaning just 3 people have held the position in 37 years.
Ronan Loughnane and Martha O'Brien were ratified as incoming Captains while Martin McCormack and Anthony Maher make a welcome return to committee following a few years in the wilderness.
Lakeside would also like to welcome Stephen Shoer to the committee for the first time.
The Spring League is provisionally fixed for Sunday February 3 with full details to be released following a County Board meeting this week. Membership rates will remain the same for the coming year.
