Templemore resident urges the community to support local businesses

The following is a letter received from a Templemore resident.

“January is just over and it can be such a gloom & doom month with the passing of so many friends and family members which it has been for many people. But as a great community, which Templemore is, we are there for each other.

That is why we should support local in any way we can. We need to promote our town in so many ways. The potential is there, there is plenty of scope for new business in our town, so if you have an idea – go for it! lots of premises are lying idle, the Credit Union is there to help you. Why are the council not doing something about the huge number of empty residential properties around the town?

We have a good range of shops and if they don’t have what you require they will do their best to get it for you – down to the new Tipp jersey which can be ordered from Michael O’Brien’s shop.

Our children are well looked after between JK Brackens Club, BT Harps, the Athletic Club, Pitch & Putt etc, etc.

And for travelling back to college, Aidan Johnston provides a great service to and from Waterford and now his new run to Maynooth.

The Community Services provides a packed week for our elderly, with a bus service for them to be picked up to and from their home during the week.

Music wise we have the Folk Group and our Church Choir who are most welcoming to any new members. If there is one piece of criticism, I would urge the local council to please organise a clean-up of the footpaths all around the town – if that means providing people with free dog litter bags, please do it.

Make the most of what we have and ‘keep it local’ – your town depends on it. Be safe, be seen and have your say!

Name with Editor