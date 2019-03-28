Templemore Lakeside Pitch & Putt annual drive-in

Sunday next will see 2019 Captains Martha O'Brien and Ronan Loughnane host the annual drive-in at 2pm.

The format is a three person scramble and is open to both members and non-members. Draw for partners will take place at 1.40pm.

In a change from previous years the presentation of prizes and light refreshments will take place in the clubhouse immediately after play.

We encourage as many as possible to attend to get the year off to a flying start. The action will continue the following Sunday when the Credit Union cup takes place over 54 holes. See next week for details.

The club recently hosted National Convention where Helen McMorrow was posthumously inducted in to the Hall of Fame - an award richly deserved.

Congratulations also to Myles McMorrow and Liam Leahy who were returned as Competition Secretary and Youth officer respectively.

The club would also like to wish a speedy recovery to Joe O'Connor.