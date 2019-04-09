Only days to go to Killea 10 mile/5km road run

With only a few days to go to the 3rd Annual Killea Road Run on Sunday, April 14 preparations are now in full swing for what promises to be a great event in the village.

Both races have generated a lot of interest both locally and from further afield with the 10 mile route proving very popular as it is the only run over this distance in the locality this spring.

The course has been officially measured and certified by AAI and a map of the route is available on our Facebook page. As always 5k is a very popular distance with both seasoned runners and beginners and our course is suitable for all.

This year we are delighted to be joined by one of Ireland’s Fittest Families, the McDonalds from Co. Laois so you can test your fitness against Martin, Cian, Breda & Kate. If you haven’t already registered online registration begins at 11am in Killea Community Centre so come early and bring a friend! Entry to the 10 mile run costs €20 and the 5k will cost €10 for adults. There will be some traffic restrictions in place on the day so we ask everyone to be patient and comply with stewards.

Here’s just some of what you can look forward to:

Accurately measured AAI approved course

Chip timing for all runners

Generous prize fund

Medals for top 3 men & ladies

Water Stations

Rubs available for athletes after the run

Male/female shower/changing facilities

Pre-race warm-up

Post-race refreshments