St Mary’s Parish Church in Templemore to host a fundraising concert

The multitalented singer James Kilbane will bring his Country, Irish and Gospel concert to the Templemore Arms Hotel on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm in support of fundraising work underway for St Mary’s Parish Church, Templemore.

Built in the 1790 St Mary’s Parish church and community have played an important role in the history of Templemore town and surrounding rural communities of the region. Since the church’s construction there has been a number of periods of development and repair; however today there is need for substantial maintenance work.

Time has taken it toll on the historic building with urgent repair needed to the upgrading of domestic services, plumbing, roof repair, as well as window and door repairs with other ongoing work of painting, maintenance and general upkeep. To support future use of St Mary’s then fundraising is necessary and the support from surrounding parishes will be greatly appreciated.

The concert for St Mary’s Parish Church with James Kilbane is taking place in the Templemore Arms Hotel. Kilbane will bring a mix of his Irish ballads, traditional music, country and a touch of many Gospel classics to the night. The show is guaranteed to entertain and will make for a great night of music. Since 2004 and the television show “You’re a Star” Kilbane has released a total of thirteen successful albums reaching multi-platinum sales and is a well know voice on radio, television with a growing audience on the internet with his country music style. His music today attracts many from every walk of life. Kilbane’s home-grown approach combined with his ability to sing anything will hear him sing many great Irish ballad classics. The Templemore concert will include classic Irish songs Grace, The Fields of Athenry, Roads of Kildare, Will You Go Lassie Go as well as his popular country songs and so many more.

To enjoy this James Kilbane concert in the Templemore Arms Hotel on Saturday, May 18 tickets are €15 and are available from some local outlets organising including Wallace Garage, Templemore, Super Value in Roscrea, the Templemore Arms Hotel reception 0504 31423 or directly from Charlie at 087 25127221 or 0504 31498 or any of the concert organisers. This will make for a very enjoyable night of Irish song and music that is also an ideal event to celebrate community and to help support local development. Doors open at 7.30pm and with the concert starting at 8pm this is an event not to be missed.