Local ‘Ireland reaching out’ attracts visitors to Templemore

Back in February of this year our local Ireland Reaching Out Volunteer received an email from Mr. Ed Gilbride who was researching his ancestors who travelled from Templemore area to America in the late 1700s.

Mr. Gilbride was planning to come to Ireland in June to help find some information about his ancestors.

Thanks to this local volunteer group Ed and his wife Ann arrived in Templemore and were provided with a variety of information that may or may not be connected to their research.

One of the challenging aspects of this research was that the surname Gilbride (Guilbride, Guilbride, Kilbreedy), had a number of versions from the local research carried out before they arrived in Templemore last week.

Another exciting aspect of this research was that a Tim Guilbride from Roscommon also contributed to the research and both he and his friend Alan Moran made their way down from Roscommon to meet Ed and Ann and between them they were able to identify these two headstones as being a connection to what they had wished for.

Meanwhile in Templemore parish, whilst there was information regarding the births, marriages and deaths of some members of the Gilbride family in parish records there was no indication that any of them were buried in the local graveyard.

A walking tour around the town revealed to Ed and Ann the location of where their ancestors had lived (ref. to 1901 and 1911 Census) so a trip down memory lane for them was nostalgic in itself.

However, getting back to the graveyards, the local volunteer group discovered that Glenkeen graveyard, Borrisoleigh and Curraguneen graveyard had evidence of the family name visible on headstones and thanks to John Connors and Tim Lee and his volunteer group they were willing to help out also.

The photograph is an indication of the excitement of locating two headstones in the name of the Gilbride ancestors in Glenkeen graveyard.

And as Ed kindly said “I look forward to continuing this project when I return home after this wonderful welcoming experience in Templemore and surrounding parishes”