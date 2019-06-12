New ILCU President visits Templemore

Templemore Credit Union (TCU) was delighted to welcome the newly appointed President of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Gerry Thompson, to its offices on Wednesday May 29 2019.

That the President took the time to visit Templemore Credit Union demonstrates the value he places on the important contribution smaller credit unions make to their local community. Templemore Credit Union has been serving its local community and its members for over 50 years.

Mr Thompson was elected President by his peers at the ILCU AGM on April 28 2019. A native of Roscommon, Gerry is a retired telecom engineer and he comes from the grassroots of volunteerism in the credit union movement. In fact, his late father Peter was a founding member of his local credit union.

Gerry was very impressed with the current standing Templemore Credit Union has within the community. The development of TCU and in particular its very impressive premises is testament to the hard work and commitment shown by all the volunteers, staff and the loyal members over the last 50 years.

The President noted how Templemore Credit Union has grown significantly over the years and with strong reserves above the National Average the local community can be assured that TCU is a safe and sound financial institution.

“It is vitally important the hard work continues in the current financial environment. The credit union movement has witnessed the biggest change in its history over the last 5 years and the business model has changed dramatically. The continued success of Templemore Credit Union will be based on the ongoing support of the members it serves”, said Mr Thompson.

Speaking on behalf of Templemore credit union Chairman, Mr. Eoin Wolahan thanked the President for his kind words and support for the credit union. Eoin wished Gerry well in his new role as President and welcomed him back to Templemore at any time .

The newly appointed President was impressed that Templemore Credit Union has put over €100k back into the community since its formation by way of donations and sponsorships. This is how the credit union supports its community. In order to continue this support, the credit union is relying on the local community to choose Templemore Credit Union as its first choice for financial planning and loans.