Double Gold for Lakeside Pitch & Putt in Templemore

Formed in 1965 Lakeside Pitch and Putt club have had many memorable moments in its 54 year history.

Last Sunday they wrote another glorious chapter as Bridget Shelley captured her 3rd National Strokeplay title and for the first time ever a Lakeside player captured a National Senior title as present Lady Captain Martha O'Brien became National Ladies Senior Strokeplay Champion.

It was fitting that on the day Lakeside finally got its hands on the Senior title Bridget claimed the Intermediate crown as it was the Park woman who got the ball rolling all those years ago when she became the first person from Lakeside to claim a National title when she won the Junior grade in Douglas in 1992.

Once again she showed great determination to overturn a four stroke deficit after 36 holes to shoot a great final round of level par to see off Patsy O'Donovan of Collins by a single stroke.

Well done also to Riverdale's Margaret Forde who claimed the bronze medal.

Martha won the Munster Strokeplay title in Listowel a fortnight ago by beating Breda Lonergan in a 9 hole play-off.

When Martha missed a birdie putt on the last to win one wondered if her chance had gone.

Groundhog day and 9 extra holes with Irelands No. 2 Chrissie Byrne.

With seven of the nine play-off holes complete she was two clear only for Byrne to land two haymakers to force sudden death. Advantage Byrne after the tee shots on the 10th play-off hole.

With Martha well short her chances looked slim but the chip of her life rolled straight in to the middle of the cup and the rest is history. Lakeside Ladies have shone brightly all over Ireland for the last number of years and they are both a credit and inspiration to all those at Lakeside.

With all the great work going on at underage level there was a never a better time to join the club. Lakeside Abu.