Annual Mass is held on the Devil’s Bit

Tipperary experienced their own more modest Reek on Sunday, July 28 2019 when the annual mass took place on the Devil’s Bit at 3.00pm before a smaller crowd than usual. The programme commenced with the rosary at 2.30pm.

One could understand that many chose to stay away and support the Premier County as they gave a heroic performance in their narrow victory over Wexford. They now face great rivals Kilkenny in the All Ireland Hurling Final on August 18. It is likely that some of the children, parents and grandparents attending on the mountain had their prayers answered in this epic encounter.

Fr. Dominic Meehan officiated at the Mass. In his homily he reminded all of the practice of Jesus of going to the mountain to pray. Each one here today made their own individual journey in faith and to share in the celebration of the Eucharist in this special place.

Among the Prayers of the Faithful that followed we were reminded of the peace and serenity of mountains as a place of reflection and to enjoy the beauty of God’s creation that is all around us.

Before final prayers the President of Templemore Legion of Mary, who organise this annual Mass, thanked Fr. Meehan, Canon Hayes, Coillte, Templemore Parish Office, Parish Sacristan, Community Employment employees and the many volunteers who helped in the organisation of this spiritual occasion in our faith.

At the end of Mass Fr. Meehan sent us away to reflect on the three ways that God answers our prayers:

God answers our prayers,

God answers but not just now,

God answers but he has other plans for us.