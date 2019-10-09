Templemore College launches transport App

Getting to and from College in any rural county can be a challenge; but that's especially true in such a large county as Tipperary - Ireland's longest county. túber is an Android app to help students to help each other to get to and from college. Built by students for students, this is an innovative answer to rural isolation and absence of transport services. The App was developed as part of the course-work by students from the Software Development course at TCFE.

túber aims to make it easier by matching learners without transport with other learners who have and are willing to share their mode of transport.

Many students live a long distance from Templemore College and are unserved by public transport; this makes attendance difficult, but túber can help fix that. Students using the app can match with a driver, or be a driver themselves, thus allowing students to help other students.

Is this, "Tinder for Transport in Templemore"? Find out more by downloading it from the Play Store. It is available in three different languages Gaeilge, English, Polski.