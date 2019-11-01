Late Sr. Bridget Cleary, Templemore, R.I.P.

Sr Bridget Cleary died peacefully, following a short illness, in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick on October 20 2019.

Bridget, daughter of Con and Margaret of Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, was born on October 27 1929.

She received her Primary education at Cloughjordan Primary School and Secondary Education at St Mary’s Nenagh and Templemore Convent School.

In 1947, Bridget entered the Convent of Mercy in Templemore and made her Final Profession in 1953. She trained as a primary teacher in Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, and taught in Borrisoleigh and Templemore. She was a dedicated teacher and had a great interest in the Irish language.

In 1977 she received a diploma in Special Education and taught the special class in Templemore for many years. During this time she was also a dedicated member of the Mentally Handicapped Association in town.

Bridget was a bright, positive person and a loyal supportive friend.

She made an enormous contribution to the lives of both her religious and local community. She was particularly welcoming of visitors and had a kind and caring presence. She was most attentive to the needs of those who were sick and visited them on a regular basis.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew the pleasure of her company.

Over the years Bridget was a familiar figure as she walked the Cloone circuit on a daily basis.

In later years she walked regularly around the town silently praying her Rosary.

Bridget was very close to her family and kept in touch with all of them.

Her death leaves a huge void in both her family and religious community to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

She will be sadly missed by her sisters, Sr Peggy at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Beaumount and Kitty Gibson, sister-in-law Ena, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, her Mercy Community, and her many loyal friends.

Her brothers Michael and Tom, and more recently her sister Maura Fox predeceased her.

Bridget’s remains reposed at the Convent Chapel and following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, where glowing tributes were paid to her memory, she was laid to rest in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.