Repair work carried out at Lakeside Pitch & Putt following damage to green

Well done to everybody who worked tirelessly all last week to repair the damage to the greens which was caused by Rooks who were digging for a small insect called a Chafer Grub.

The damage, visible in the photo, was carried out in fifteen minutes with the Rooks large beak acting like a kango hammer.

This was replicated on several greens around the course. They never stood a chance.

Following a course of treatment over the last week let's hope the worst is now behind us as competitive action returns next week.