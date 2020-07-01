Cllr Lee calls for road safety measures in Templetuohy

Independent Councillor Shane Lee is calling for serious road safety measures to be put in place at Templetuohy Village.

The Roscrea - Templemore representative said that having travelled the road on a number of occasions he has witnessed several “near misses” between vehicles and pedestrians.

Cllr Lee said: "I met with residents again recently and it was made clear that the village of Templetouhy could potentially be the scene of an incident if safety works are not completed. I have also witnessed first-hand how dangerous this section of road is for pedestrians. This is compounded by the increasing number of cars that use the road regularly."

"I understand that under the current tranche of funding through CLÁR, that Grant Aid is available for Community Safety measures for such work in Templetuohy. I have spoken with the Municipal District Engineer and have requested than an application for CLÁR Funding is submitted on behalf of Templetuohy Village for the provision of traffic calming and safety works. Enquiries are ongoing and I will continue to engage with residents to have these issues addressed," stated Cllr. Lee.