Lakeside Pitch & Putt hosts Captains’ Drive-In

Last Sunday saw a great turnout for our first ever July Captains' drive-in.

New Captains Paul O'Brien and Frances Ryan led the way with President Myles McMorrow also landing an honorary blow to within two feet of the first pin.

18 three-balls set off to play a 27 hole scramble in fine conditions on a majestically prepared course.

The returning Davy Morrissey, joined by John Bolger and Dinny Kennedy claimed the spoils on countback to nudge Michael Fennel, Billy Collier and Darragh Hackett into second.

Seamus Ryan, Josie McCormack and Tom Collier claimed the front nine, Ronan Loughnane, Colin O'Toole and Eoin Kelly won the back nine while Michael Bourke, Jack Dixon and Sinead Kelly collected the last nine prize.

Thanks to Michael and Margaret Finn for their continued sponsorship of this event.

The Credit Union stableford competition is running all this week and will conclude with a Final 18 on Sunday.

With all these new members the local competitions should be very competitive this year. Bandits aplenty we hear.

Well done also to Chairman Poirot who finally solved the mystery of the missing PRO's clubs. Watch out. The "Wild Thing" is back.