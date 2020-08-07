Templemore Lakeside Pitch & Putt

The final round of the Spring League took place in Clonmel on Saturday morning. Although we still had an outside chance of making the semi finals it wasn't to be with the home side claiming victory.

Paul O'Brien (-12), Michael Fennell (-8) and Ronan Loughnane (-7) fared best for Lakeside. Thanks to everyone who supported the League both in Spring and Summer.

The Templemore Arms strokeplay continues this week and we encourage everybody to support. Preparations are well underway for our Scratch Cup which takes place on August 23.

Remember there is a timesheet in operation this year so please make sure you have entered your name.

Please check the notice board in the clubhouse for closing dates for upcoming PPUI competitions.

Remember it is the responsibility of each player to make sure they have their own name entered. Only pre-paid entries will be sent away.