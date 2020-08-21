Sr Aine Historical Society talk an outstanding success

What a night it turned out to be. The weather gods behaved themselves. As did their technical cousins.

Templemore's first ever open air lecture proved an outstanding success at the Town Hall on Sunday evening, August 18, 2020 when a huge crowd turned out to hear Dr. John Reynolds recall the stories of the burning of the Town Hall and the Bleeding statues which took place a century earlier.

A collaboration between the Sr Aine Historical Society and the newly formed Templemore Remembers group, the venture proved hugely popular among both young and old.

The visual effect of the on-screen slideshow made all the difference with the audience captivated by the photographs - some of which hadn't been seen before.

To everybody involved with the organisation of this event, and to Tipperary County Council for their support, we say well done and let's hope it's the beginning of something new.

A recording of the event will be shown at the Town Hall tomorrow evening (Thursday) at 8pm.

National Heritage week kicked off last Saturday and, thanks to Aisling Hassett, Templemore has a lovely display in it's shop windows depicting these same events.

It provides a lovely walking tour of the town and they will be on display for a couple of weeks so please do take time to have a stroll around the Square and Patrick St. and view the lovely exhibition. Well done Aisling.