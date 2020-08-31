Busy week for Templemore Ladies Football Club

Junior Ladies

This team had a busy week with two championship games. Firstly they travelled to play Clonmel Óg on Wednesday where a great team performance resulted in a 1-15 to1-2 victory with Leanne Gleeson in sparkling form contributing 1-9 (1-7 from play). An experienced Arravale Rovers team proved too strong on Saturday evening in our final group game with Mai Marnell, Emma Holly, Ellen Delaney, Tara Hoare and Dani Ryan faring best for Templemore. It mattered little as two wins from three was enough to guarantee them a semi-final place. Thanks to Martin Grey for facilitating the streaming of this game ably assisted by commentary from Damian and Michael - Marty Morrissey watch out!!



Senior Ladies

The Ladies travelled to Clogheen on Sunday evening to take on Brian Borus in their final group game with both teams on two points it was winner take all. The hugely experienced Brian Borus were hot favourites but Templemore paid no heed showing no fear of the opposition. Neassa Towey opened our account with a point from play and Emma Fitzpatrick quickly followed with another. Excellent defensive work from Christina Brennan, Maria Curley and Iris Kaifer and an outstanding save from Aisling O’Toole frustrated the Borus. Towey and Fitzpatrick scored a pointed free apiece to trail by just two at the break (0-6 to 0-4). Another Fitzpatrick free and a well taken goal from the hard-working Aine Delaney put us ahead (1-5 to 0-7) before Borus hit back with two of their own before Maria Curley landed the equaliser with seven minutes to go. With Borus having a superior score difference Templemore had to win but try as they might they couldn’t land the vital score and Borus progress to the semi-finals. (1-6 to 0-9). They now contest the B final in two weeks time. A win, a draw and a defeat in their debut season at the top table was no mean feat for this bunch of committed girls. The future certainly looks bright.

Under 14

Our U-14 girls hosted Brian Borus on Saturday in their 3rd group game. Templemore got off to a great start with 3 unanswered points from Ciara, Aisling and Caitlin before Brian Borus settled in and sides were level after 20 minutes. The visitors led by three at the break before a Carol Noonan had us level again. Brian Borus accuracy proved vital as they pulled away in the final quarter to record a 2-9 to 3-17 victory. With one victory and two defeats Templemore will need maximum points from their remaining two games.

Thanks to players, mentors and parents for their cooperation with Covid restrictions.

Follow us on Facebook for all club updates.