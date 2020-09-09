First Holy Communion will be celebrated in Templemore this weekend

First Holy Communion

The girls of St. Joseph’s Primary School will celebrate their First Holy Communion next Saturday at 12 noon. In light of Covid-19 we ask that you keep with the guidelines of face coverings, social distancing and limited numbers at the ceremony. We thank you for your understanding and co-operation. The children in Clonmore Primary School celebrated their First Holy Communion this weekend. Grateful appreciation to parents, teachers and principals in preparing them for the Sacrament. This is a very special occasion for the children, parents and families. Congratulations to all.

Templemore Parish Lotto

Results from draw held on Monday, August 31. Numbers drawn 5, 18, 28, 31. Match 3: Ann & Tom Kenny.

Offertory Collection

Last weekend's collection was €1,765. We thank all who contributed for their support and generosity.

We would greatly appreciate it, if you are in a position to attend weekday Masses instead of weekend Masses that you would do so. This would be extremely helpful to us with respect to keeping within the government guidelines of fifty attending Mass.





Graveyard Masses

As a consequence of not being able to say Graveyard Masses this year due to Covid-19 we will be offering Mass on Sunday, September 13 at 9am in the Sacred Heart Church for all who are buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery and the Old Cemetery. Mass will be offered in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore at 10am on Sunday, September 13 for all who are buried in Kilvanogue Cemetery. Mass will be offered in St. James Church, Killea on Sunday, September 27 at 11am for all who are buried in Killea Cemetery.

HOLYCROSS ANNUAL SOLEMN NOVENA 2020

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Novena will be held behind closed doors this year. It will be available online on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey at 10.30am and 7.30pm daily and on Tipperary Mid West Radio at 7.30pm daily. The Session for the Sick will be broadcast online and on Tipperary Mid West Radio at 2pm on Saturday, September 12. Please see holycrossballycahill.com/novena, contact 0504-43124 or hbparishoffice@gmail.com for more information.