First Communion at St Colmcilles P.S. Templemore
First Communion at St Colmcilles P.S. Templemore
First Communion at St Colmcilles P.S. Templemore was celebrated recently by the following pupils:
Robert Myles, Ross Dorrity, Charlie Hennessy, Pierce Deegan, Evan Harkin, Killian Fennell, Eric Dudzinski, Eoin O'Connell, Annette Hennessy, Darragh Naughton, Charlie Cullinane, Iarfhlaith O'Brien, Luke Duggan, Byron Hogan, Mikey Prout, Barney Murphy, Jack Tuohy, Rocky Jack McInerney, Nathan Moore, Paddy O'Leary, Makenzie Quinlan, Karl O'Mara, Charlie Scully, Rory Ryan, Stephen O'Donoghue
Picture: Seamus Bourke
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on