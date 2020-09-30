First Communion at St Colmcilles P.S. Templemore 

First Communion at St Colmcilles P.S. Templemore was celebrated recently by the following pupils:

Robert Myles, Ross Dorrity, Charlie Hennessy, Pierce Deegan, Evan Harkin, Killian Fennell, Eric Dudzinski, Eoin O'Connell, Annette Hennessy, Darragh Naughton, Charlie Cullinane, Iarfhlaith O'Brien, Luke Duggan, Byron Hogan, Mikey Prout, Barney Murphy, Jack Tuohy, Rocky Jack McInerney, Nathan Moore, Paddy O'Leary, Makenzie Quinlan, Karl O'Mara, Charlie Scully, Rory Ryan, Stephen O'Donoghue

Picture: Seamus Bourke