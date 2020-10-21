Templemore's Jessica donates hair to the Rapunzel Foundation

Well done to 9 year old Jessica O'Neill from Ma Teine, Templemore who recently donated 12 inches of her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation which is the charity organisation that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss. In doing so Jessica also raised €1,157 for the Laura Lynn children's hospice. Jessica would like to thank Catherine Egan at Ni A's who did a fabulous job and to everybody who donated to the cause. Well done Jessica