Memorial Tree at Greys Funeral Home, Templemore

We are running our memorial tree a little differently this year. It will be a live stream event including a recital from the Templemore Pipe Band and the Templemore Choir along with an official blessing by Canon Ian Coulter and Fr. Conor Hayes. Our service will be broadcast live on www.ejgrey.com on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 5pm.

We are very proud of this service and it has been our privilege to invite you here for the last 13 years. Unfortunately in this, our 14th year, we are unable to invite you due to Covid-19 guidelines which disappoints us greatly. This occasion has brought great joy to us over the years and to meet you all for such a touching service fills us with pride. So we hope and pray that our 15th year will bring us all back together and remember our loved ones in the way we love most.

We will be in attendance in the Funeral Home and in the outside yard on Saturday, December 19 from 10am to 5pm to allow you to call and collect your Christmas candle and memorial card. You may then fill in your card and we will place it on our tree or you may return at a time that suits you and place it on the tree.

All at Grey’s would like to wish you a very peaceful Christmas and a happy new year.

See you on Saturday, December 19, Eamonn, Louise, Wayne and Thomas.