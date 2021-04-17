Nine new council houses approved for Moyne village

Approval was given at a meeting of the local authority this week.

Nine new local authority houses in the village of Moyne have been given the go ahead by Tipperary County Council following a meeting of the local authority this week.



The Ard Alainn proposal, which was put before the elected representatives at a virtual meeting of the council, will see the construction of nine new dwelling houses comprising one 3 bedroom 2 storey house; four 2- bedroom, 2 storey houses; four 2 bedroom, single storey houses, roads, foothpaths, underground services, new replacement drainage system, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping, open spaces and all associated site works. Access to the site via the existing Ard Alainn estate road -the L5359.



The development was proposed by Independent Cllr Eddie Moran and seconded by Independent Cllr Michael O'Meara. The proposal moves to the next stage in the process following the unanimous approval.