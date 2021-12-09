Search

History book launch for St Joseph's NS Templemore

Pictured at the book launch in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday last were: L:R; Michael Delaney Fr. Conor Hayes, Fr. Dominic Meehan, Sr. Breda Coman, Barry Derby, Anne-Marie Mason, Sonny Donog

The book is available now to purchase and is a must for all past pupils

History was made this week when St Joseph’s Primary School in Templemore celebrated its 70th Anniversary as well as launching ‘Our History 1951-2021’ book.


This was the culmination of two years of hard work, gathering information, photos, naming of photos and the collation of up to 5000 pupils names, all of whom attended both St Anne’s and St Joseph’s Primary schools over the past eight decades and more.


Whilst the occasion was greatly restricted owing to the ongoing pandemic, it was nonetheless a very special and emotive occasion.


Apart from 6th Class, all pupils and their teachers watched the ceremony on the live stream.


Friday also enabled the community of Templemore to thank the Sisters of Mercy for their dedication and friendship to all. The first Sisters arrived in Templemore 158 years ago and closed its doors for the last time on November 15. The community is Templemore is very thankful to both Sr Breda Coman and Sr Helen Kennedy for their generosity of time and spirit as preparations were made for this occasion.


It is no surprise that Sr Breda, the last serving Sister of Mercy Principal was invited to officially launch the book. This she did with great aplomb!


Sr Breda’s speech was aptly geared towards the younger audience informing everyone that as well as St Joseph celebrating its 70th birthday, it is shared with other well-known names such as Bob Geldof, Tommy Hilfiger as well as Denis the Menace and Alice in Wonderland!


To help Sr Breda launch the book was Mr Sonny O’ Donoghue, the esteemed Caretaker, who was a pupil in Junior Infants in 1951, and Jenny Marnell who is currently in sixth class. It was a wonderful moment when the book was unveiled to great cheer and applause.


The 456 page book is now on sale from the school at a cost of just €25 and is also available in many shops around the town. A facilitate is also available to anyone who wishes to do a bank transfer. Bank details are as follows:
St Joseph's Primary School Prin


BIC: BOFIIE2D
IBAN: IE60BOFI90445610191023
Please include your name & address in the Reference tab! We are happy to deliver books in the Templemore area.
The school is happy to post a book to anyone living away from Templemore. Please include Postage costs along with book cost which are:
Ireland €11
UK & Europe €21
USA €38
Australia €55

Local News

