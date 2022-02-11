Search

11 Feb 2022

Creativity flourishes in Templemore

Templemore College of Further Education is buzzing in anticipation

The space is located in the bustling hub of its busy corridors and student canteen area.


The newly painted white walls and display system lend themselves to being the perfect spot for students, staff and visitors to enjoy the colourful and creative array of artwork currently on display. At present the exhibition displays a great selection of mixed media artworks produced by the students from Ceim Eile under the Youth Reach Department at Templemore College.

Their art teacher Rachelle Kennedy has worked diligently with the students over the past number of months to produce this display.


In conjunction with this newly acquired space the college also hosted a Print Exhibition which was made available to them through the Prints for Schools initiative under Tipperary County Council.


As part of this, Susannah O’Reilly Mullaney facilitated a dry point print workshop in the college recently. The workshop was facilitated through The Print for Schools Initiative through Tipperary County Council. The TCFE students that took part in this workshop were from the Ceim Eile - Youthreach Dept. And Creative Media students from the PLC dept.

They all had a very productive session!


If you are a local artist and interested in displaying your work in Templemore College, please contact the college at info@tcfe.ie or 0504-31007.

