Templemore Fire Station to open once date is agreed

Templemore Fire Station
Templemore's revamped state-of-the-art Fire Station is due to open once an opening date has been agree, heard this month's meeting of Tipperary County Council.
In responding to a query from Cllr Michael Smith about the opening of Templemore Fire Station, Mr Beck said he was in Templemore recently, and “it’s a fabulous facility, top of the range. It’s just a matter of agreeing a date for the Minister to open it. It was on hold due to Covid. We will inform members when that is agreed.”
Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.
CPR is a 'core function' of the Ambulance Service according to the HSE, hears Tipperary County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.