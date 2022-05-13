Search

13 May 2022

Sixty years and countin' for Templemore's Kathleen Young

She has worked in the family business in Templemore since 1962

Sixty years and countin' for Templemore's Kathleen Young

Reporter:

local contributor

13 May 2022 2:29 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A small reception was held at Youngs garage in Templemore last week to mark Kathleen Young’s 60th year working for the company.


In 1962, Kathleen had just completed a secretarial course and had many ideas and plans in her youthful mind.


However all that changed in an instant when her father William died suddenly on May 1st of that same year. Kathleen was William’s youngest daughter and they were very close. So Kathleen decided to stay put and she put her heart and soul in to the business started by her father in the 1930’s.


She has played a major role in the business for the last six decades, working alongside her brothers Henry, Dessie and the late Charlie. Her secretarial skills, honed in the early 1960’s, have stood to her all her life and she is well known across the midlands as the woman who organises the paperwork.


Many a customer broken down on the side of the road was glad to hear her voice on the other end of the phone and Kathleen always made the necessary arrangements to get them out of trouble.


Living on the Roscrea Road, but Patrick Street to the core, Kathleen has been a constant presence on the street all of her life.
So thanks Kathleen for your service and we wish you many more years of health and happiness in your beloved Templemore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media