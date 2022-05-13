Sixty years and countin' for Templemore's Kathleen Young

A small reception was held at Youngs garage in Templemore last week to mark Kathleen Young’s 60th year working for the company.



In 1962, Kathleen had just completed a secretarial course and had many ideas and plans in her youthful mind.



However all that changed in an instant when her father William died suddenly on May 1st of that same year. Kathleen was William’s youngest daughter and they were very close. So Kathleen decided to stay put and she put her heart and soul in to the business started by her father in the 1930’s.



She has played a major role in the business for the last six decades, working alongside her brothers Henry, Dessie and the late Charlie. Her secretarial skills, honed in the early 1960’s, have stood to her all her life and she is well known across the midlands as the woman who organises the paperwork.



Many a customer broken down on the side of the road was glad to hear her voice on the other end of the phone and Kathleen always made the necessary arrangements to get them out of trouble.



Living on the Roscrea Road, but Patrick Street to the core, Kathleen has been a constant presence on the street all of her life.

So thanks Kathleen for your service and we wish you many more years of health and happiness in your beloved Templemore.