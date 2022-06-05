Search

05 Jun 2022

JK Brackens GAA juvenile club hosted the Division 2 finals of the All-Ireland Féile

Both the pitches and the grounds were in pristine condition and great credit is due to all who prepared them

JK Brackens GAA juvenile club hosted the Division 2 finals of the All-Ireland Féile

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The juvenile club hosted the Division 2 finals of the All-Ireland Feile competition last weekend.

St. Martin’s of Wexford, Thomastown of Kilkenny, Clonlara of Clare and Ardrahan of Galway were based in Clonmore while Brackens were joined in Pairc Shileain by Eire Og of Cork, Glenroe of Limerick and Passage of Waterford.


Both the pitches and the grounds were in pristine condition and great credit is due to all who prepared them. The weather Gods smiled on us as the sun shone all day.


St. Martins and Ardrahan came through in Clonmore and were joined in the semi-finals by Brackens and Eire Og. The Galway boys saw off the Rebels in extra-time while Brackens set up a Tipp/Galway final by taking care of the Wexford champions. In a tight final Ardrahan claimed the spoils on a 1-5 to 1-3 score line.


On a busy day for the club our U-11 footballers took part in the Michael Hogan festival of football. Team 1 retained the Division 1 title they won last year when they beat Moyle Rovers in the final while Team 2 lost out to Rosegreen in the Division 7 final. Once again well done to all those who take the time out to look after these teams.


Our weekly 50/50 draw took place in the Templemore Arms hotel on Saturday. Tommy O’Connor from Drom was the lucky winner of €473. It capped off a mighty weekend for Tommy who married Emma Kirwan from Clonmore the day before.


Our Junior B footballers face Loughmore in the Park on Saturday evening at 7pm while our Senior footballers also have home advantage as they face Ardfinnan at noon on Sunday in the County League semi-final. Ballyporeen are at home to Clonmel Commercials in the other semi-final on Sunday evening at 6.30pm.


The club will host a golf classic in aid of the juvenile club on Friday June 10th and Saturday June 11th. Teams of 3 are €120. Anyone interested in playing can contact Gerry McGrath on 087-1473461

Photo caption for picture above: Winners of the Michael Hogan (Dv. 1) festival of football 2022.


Back Row: Danny McGuinness Ross Dorrity Eoin O'Connell Daniel Mason Robert Myles Pierce Deegan Charlie Hennessy
Front Row: Rory Ryan Dylan Fennell Dara Naughton Mackenzie Quinlan Karl O'Mara Luke Duggan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media