Post Office on Liberty Square Thurles must not be moved from the Town Centre - Cahill 

Thurles TD Jackie Cahill has expressed deep concern with reports that the Liberty Square Branch of An Post is to move from its current location to a local shopping centre away from the town centre.

Cahill said that at a time when there are plans to invest millions in redeveloping the historic Liberty Square that a company like An Post would have plans to abandon Thurles Town Centre was a scandal.

“To consider taking this considerable footfall away from Thurles town centre must not be accepted by the Minister. It is a slap in the face for businesses on the square who have traded together with An Post for generations,” said Cahill

Cahill concluded by saying he had contacted the Minister today calling on him to immediately contact An Post and instruct them to halt these plans until there was some public consultation on the matter, he also said he would be contacting the traders on Liberty Square to organise a plan of action.

Meanwhile, the Liberty Square matter was raised at the Thurles Templemore Municipal District meeting today (January 27) by Cllr Jim Ryan who expressed grave concerns for the future of Liberty Square if the Post Office leaves.

Cllr Ryan said that the amount of footfall in the Square as a result of the Post Office is huge and he would be "appalled" to see the Post Office leaving.

Cllr David Doran agreed and said that the Council needs to do something to make it attractive for shops and businesses to stay in Liberty Square. Parking charges are the elephant in the room, he said, and this needs to be tackled.