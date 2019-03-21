Tipperary County Council confirms total spend on Cabra houses is €2.2m, when VAT is counted in

The matter is to be discussed at the next meeting of the Municipal District.

Tipperary County Council has clarified recent comments in the media in relation to the cost of the development of six housing units at Cabragh, Thurles.

A Dail question tabled by Deputy Mattie McGrath this week revealed that the total cost of the development had risen to €2.2 million from the frequently mentioned sum of €1.7 million. However, the local authority has clarified the position and says that when VAT and other associated costs are included, the figure revealed by the department is accurate.

"The construction costs on this project have not escalated. Tipperary County Council previously stated in a specific reply to a media query that the construction cost of the scheme was €1,718,670 exclusive of VAT. This figure is correct and these costs were determined substantially by the public tendering process in line with all public works contracts of this size. There are other project costs associated with the scheme including land costs and design fees which together with VAT on the construction element support the figure provided by the department of total expenditure to date of €2,228,669," a statement from the local authority this afternoon says.

