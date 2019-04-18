Gofundme page opened for Tipperary man Darragh Stakelum

Thurles man Darragh Stakelum has received a major boost to his morale in recent times, not just because of the good medical news which greeted him, but with the huge outpouring of support which has manifested over the last few weeks since a gofundme campaign commenced.



A small committee of family members and friends of the former Stakelums Retail Park and Aldi employee, got together to try and raise funds for Darragh's ongoing rehab after surgery for a brain tumour in University Hospital Cork. And, they have been blown away by the support already received as they hit the midway mark in achieving their target.



Darragh, son of Jim and Breda Stakelum, and brother to Cathal and Aislinn, lost his eyesight very quickly having been diagnosed with optic nerve atrophy. Within months of complaining of blurred vision in 2015, at 26 years of age Darragh's life was turned upside down.



But, true to form, he remained positive at all times and took the setbacks in his stride as he determined to make the best of his circumstances. Darragh has since been an inspiration to many with his ongoing commitment to playing golf and soccer - well, he does hail from a family steeped in sporting history after all.

Darragh has represented Ireland in blind soccer and became the first Tipperary person to win the Irish Open Blind Golf tournament. He also played in the British Blind Golf Open and realised a dream when he was due to represent Ireland in the world blind golf championships in Rome last year.

Despite his loss of sight, Darragh has a clear vision for the future and that vision sees him finally getting out of CUH for the first time since Christmas Eve and moving towards rehab. Having had a host of medical complications post surgery, Darragh is improving all the time and the great news is that he is almost ready to move to another facility to commence the next phase of his recovery and rehab.



Through strength of character, perseverance, a great attitude and a can-do mantra, Darragh Stakelum is playing his part and doing his bit. He has taken the many bodyblows in his stride and with his family constantly by his side, along with his partner Orla, he has fought his way from a dark place towards a new light. That light has been switched on with the help of the many who have contributed to fundraisers over the past few weeks and months - Darragh and his family are so appreciative of this support and thank everyone who has helped out.



Now, the push is on to reach the target of €50,000 through the latest gofundme campaign and these funds will help Darragh to get the rehab he needs and get him back on his feet again after four months of hospitalisation.

Contributions can be made by logging onto 'Darragh's Journey' Gofundme.com or through Thurles Credit Union account number 36322.



Alternatively, donations can be made through Bank of Ireland, Liberty Square, Thurles: Sort Code 90 44 64

Ac No. 37486112

IBAN: IEI5BOFI 9044 6437 4861 12

BIC: BOFIIE2Dxxx

All donations, no matter how big or small will be more than welcome and will help to give Darragh the extra morale boost he needs as he emabarks upon the next steps in his journey.

We wish him well.