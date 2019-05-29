The final blog from Thurles man Johhny Mc on his tour of the European clay tennis championship

I had a lot to take in but it was most enjoyable - Johnny Mc

Today at Roland Garros was quite something. The tallest, (6″11) oldest ( I think he’s 40 ) and the guy considered the best server in the game ever …… also known as Doctor Ivo ( karlovic ) took on the stylish ( probably the best service action ever seen) and handsome too, Lopez ( Feliciano ) from Spain in a cracking game of high quality that went to four sets, being taken by Dr Ivo who’s serve is barely visible to the naked eye

Sasha Zverev, one of the favourites was truly tested but came through in five as did Kyle Edmund from the Uk in an unfinished match from last evening. He took out the popular French guy Jeremy Chardy

Del Potro was also tested but came through in four sets…… took a while to get going. Another to take four was Mr Fognini an Italian bullet who just stands and flakes the ball, and can trouble anyone.

As I leave the French open here are some thoughts

They’re giving very little back to the fans………. so many bloody rules and regs ……. eg. If you leave you can’t get back in ………. if someone leaves the show courts and wants to give you their ticket, it’s not allowed ( officially) …… we could find a way to beat that rubbish

Even if the show courts are empty …… they have no system to allow keen fans to watch their favourites…… and have fans watching …….. preferring to leave the seats empty……… hello!!!

They are completely over the top about everything……. rather than making it a joyous sporting occasion at times it felt more like a Ryanair flight where you constantly worry bout everything ….., right seat, right stand , right ticket, it’s hard to credit. I also reported that there was no alcohol allowed ……… well today I found a small stand ….. only one selling beer €9 per pint and wine which was mostly in three figures per bottle …… exploitation…… Oh yes. Big time ………. if they’re on a mission to have tennis seen as elitist……top marks ……. Olympic gold medals here.

Bernard Tomic and Taylor Fritz ( the guy with two surnames). Tomic came second ……. no surprises here, he looked totally disinterested ………. if he retired right now it would t surprise one bit

And so , after a four week tour of the European Tour hope you’ve enjoyed the blogs and observations……. a lot to take in but most enjoyable. Next stop Wimbledon which really is head and shoulders above the rest, it’s the Augusta of tennis for sure ……. Can't wait.