Planning permission granted for up-grade and extension to Aherne's service station, Thurles

Planning permission with sixteen conditions has been granted to Ahernes Service Centre, Abbey Road, Thurles for an ambitious extension and up-grade to the award winning local business.



The application to Tipperary County Council was for:

(1) A structure for the self service washing of clothes which is connected to a private well and foul drainage, with advertising.

(2) Advertising panels to the front of the site and at the gable wall of the building.

(3) The canopy as constructed

(4) Two small sheds, two fuel bunkers, one cage for the storage of gas bottles.

(5) Retention and relocation of bin storage, steel fuel bunded tank, two pvc water storage tanks, pump for private well, steel container at the rear of the site and associated works.



The business has won many awards down through the years including the National Lottery Retail Store award.

Planning permission was sought for:

(1) An extension to the rear of the shop consisting of a new deli area, storage area and a new off licence area.

(2) Alterations to the front of the shop creating a new seating area and toilets.

(3) An extension to the canopy and relocation of two of the existing pumps while leaving two other pumps in their existing position.

(4) Alterations to the facades of the building.

(5) Additional car parking area.

(6) 2x electric vehicle charging stations, connection to mains services and all associated site works.



There was just one submission from the HSE in Nenagh which was noted by the planning authority.