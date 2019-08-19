Vandalism of the Archbishop Leahy monument in Thurles Cathedral

As you are already aware the statue of Archbishop Leahy in the Cathedral yard was damaged between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, June 26/27 last.

Regrettably the head of the statue is missing as a result.

While investigations continue into the vandalism of the Archbishop Leahy Statue in the Cathedral yard, we have temporarily covered the monument until such time as we are able to restore it to its former glory.

Again, we continue to appeal for any relevant information on the damage caused.

If you can help, please contact Thurles Garda Station at 0504 25100 immediately.