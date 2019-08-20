New boiler appeal for Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles

The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles is presently heated using an oil-fired boiler connected to a radiator system. The present boiler has developed a terminal fault and the church is replacing it with a new, more efficient oil boiler.

Before deciding to go ahead with this replacement, we commenced investigations into alternative heating systems with a view toward our responsibilities towards reducing CO2 emissions. We believe that we can make use of Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) technology to greatly reduce our use of oil and in preparation for this, when we replace the oil boiler, we will make provision for connection of a heat pump system to the distribution header. For such a large building, fitted as it is with a heating system designed to operate at 70C+, it may not be feasible for an ASHP system to cater for 100% of our heating needs. From time to time the higher temperature oil boiler may be needed in very cold weather and so it was deemed appropriate to proceed with the replacement of the oil boiler.

Further work is required to finalise a system design and to arrange for an adequate electrical supply and location for the AHSP system. In addition to these heating system considerations, when we replace the roof of the cathedral, we plan to insulate it to a very high standard which will reduce the amount of heat energy required to keep the building comfortable for its occupants and to maintain the building fabric.

The new boiler and its installation will cost approximately €55,000 and the work has commenced. As this is an unforeseen but necessary expense, we invite anyone who would like to donate towards this cost to please do so through the Parish Centre or by using one of the envelopes available on the assigned donation boxes in both churches. €2,540.00 has been received to date – thanks to all for their huge generosity.