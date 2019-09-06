Open night tonight (Friday) for new Thurles archery club

One of the newest clubs in Thurles is hosting an open evening at the Thurles Sarsfields clubhouse on Friday evening next with an open invitation extended to all to come along and check out what they are doing.



This is just a little bit different and because it is, the numbers of people trying out archery is on the increase with each week.

And, having been formed a few months ago, Blackcastle Archers Thurles, is now growing from strength to strength and is extending the arms of invitation to all to come along and see what they are all about.

The open evening on Friday next September 6 runs from 7:30pm until 9:00pm and will give those interested a real insight into what happens and how you too can be a part of the club.



Equipment, including compound bows, horse bows and recourse bows, as well as a range of arrows, and coaching from fully qualified and certified coaches will be available on the night and both beginners and the more experienced will be catered for side-by-side.



Indeed, this is an activity that all the family can partake in part of the season involved taking trips to the likes of Coillte forests and other places of interests for days of competition and activities, catering for all levels of competancy.

The club is affiliated to the Society of Irish Field Archers (SIFA) through whom the insurance cover is arranged, and of course with safety of paramount importance, the club has invested in a lot of equipment including nets to ensure that stray arrows do not end up causing any problems.



Since all of the activities next Friday evening take place indoor, weather conditions won't be a problem at all and will ensure that everybody can participate in comfort and in a very safe environment.

The club is very excited about hosting this open evening and would really love to see people coming along to see what it is that they do. If you are interested in having a look but cannot make it on Friday, why not come along any other Friday evening and see that they are doing.



Feel free to come along, meet some of the local archers, chat to them, get the low down on the sport and perhaps even have a go yourself.

Why not unleash your inner Robin Hood in the Sarsfields clubhouse on Friday.

You'll be more than welcome.