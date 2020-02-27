Patrick Feeney Thurles Church concert tickets selling very well

Tickets for the Patrick Feeney Gospel Concert Tour in Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Sunday, March 8 are selling fast, the Tipperary Star has been informed.



This concert, the proceeds of which will go towards the Cathedral of the Assumption Reroofing Project, is one of a number of events planned by the parish to help with the costs associated with the major works to be undertaken in order to preserve and maintain the integrity of the iconic cathedral.



Tickets for the concert, which kicks off at 8:00pm, are available from the Parish Office, in Cathedral Street, Thurles, 0504 22229 or at Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles, 0504 22257. Ticket donation is €25. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Patrick's phenomenal success, especially over the past few years, is summed up in three words from the title of his first album, back in 2003 – that title says it’s all… Thanks to You.



Its 15 years since the then teenager released that debut album, and while he has recorded countless songs since, he still lives by the motto that it’s thanks to you, the fans, that he is such a success today.

As one third of the very successful The Three Amigos alongisde Jimmy Buckley and Robert Mizzell as well as having his own solo career, from an early age, Patrick was destined to sing and the influence of his father who was in a band, and who had a real liking for country music, was huge on his career. Among his country influences are Glen Campbell and Marty Robbins to name but two.



On the traditional Irish music side of his show, Patrick cites his visit to Ellis Island a few years ago as giving him a more profound understanding of the impact of emigration on almost every Irish family. That trip helped him perform ‘Isle of Hope’ with greater passion and enables him to paint very realistic sound pictures about emigration every time he sings the song.

Patirck will release a gospel themed album later in the year. “I’ve always wanted to record a Gospel album at some stage and I know that spiritual songs fit very well into country music,” he says.



Patrick Feeney is sure to get a big reception when he comes to the intimate setting of St Joseph's and St Brigid's Bohernanave Church - it will indeed be a unique event, so make sure to get your tickets in plenty of time.