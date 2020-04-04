Warning about dog snatcher in operation around mid Tipperary

PLease ensure that your dogs are safe and sound

Dog owners in and around Thurles and mid Tipperary are being warned that a potential dog snatcher may be in operation.

Reports of a male with dark hair and moustache stating that he is from a dog authority and attempting to remove dogs from neighbourhoods have been circulating on social media in recent days - the male has a Northern accent according to reports and is driving a green/blue van.

The snatcher is suggesting that dogs have to picked up due to coronavirus, but when tackled about this and when details were sought from him, he made off very swiftly.

Dog owners are advised to ensure that they know where their animals are at all times and to ensure that they are safe and secure.

Any suspicious activity, or any information, should be furnished to Gardai immediately.