Work has recommenced on completing Thurles car park

Work has recommenced today on the extension of the car park off Slievenamon Road in Thurles, which will link directly onto Liberty Square, when completed.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the Municipal District when Cllr Seamus Hanafin pleaded with the council to engage fully with the business people of the town when it comes to refurbishing the Liberty Square area.



“It will be hugely important that there is a high level of engagement with the business people on this because we will have to try and minimise disruption as much as possible. The work has to be done and everybody accepts that but there has to be engagement so that people are kept in the loop and know what is going on. That is very important and we are seeing right now the level of disruption there is when roadworks are underway. With businesses trying to get back on their feet having been closed for so long, we want to ensure that whatever we do is planned well in advance and everybody knows what is happening,” said Cllr Hanafin who received widespread support for his comments.



District Engineer Mr Thomas Duffy informed the members that workers had returned to the Slievenamon Road car park this week to complete the works there - this will be linked directly to Liberty Square - and he expects the work to be completed within two months, although it is difficult to pin point the timeframe as social distancing of workers will slow things down somewhat.



Once this work is completed, the main work on Liberty Square will begin in earnest and will take some time to complete.