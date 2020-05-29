Blackcastle Farms 1% beef sausages are in Aldi from today - don't miss them

The sausage will be in all the ALDI shops for the first week of June and the most successful products during that week will be given a contract with ALDI for a full year.

Blackcastle Farm - the farm owned by Two-Mile-Borris man John Commins and his wife Annie - have their new 1% fat beef sausage in all Aldi stores from today Sunday, for a week.

Devised with the help of 4th year students in UCC, the delicious saugages, made from the Piedmontese breed of beef cattle, have been entered into the ALDI grow programme and the beef sausage has been selected as one of the potential products.



“This is a great opportunity for us not just to get a contract with Aldi but also to get our name out there on a national scene. We have had a very busy few days getting all the stock ready for the Aldi stores, but we are nearly there now and we are looking forward to seeing what reaction there will be to the sausages,” John Commins said.



“We have also put a lot of energy into further developing our online selling capacity. With the help of Tipperary LEO we are developing a new branding strategy and a new online web site which will have a contact management system which will allow us to stay in touch with our customers more easily. We will also have a click and collect option on our website so that people can arrange to collect their order from our food unit on the farm on an arranged basis,” John says.

So, don't forget to get your consignment of Blackcastle Farm suasages this week and help this local innovative and forward thinking farm business to secure a year long deal with the supermarket.