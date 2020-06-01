Shannondoc will return as normal post Covid-19

A letter seen by tipperarylive.ie states that normality will return in due course

Shannondoc will resume to normal service once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, tipperarylive.ie understands.



Services have changed at the out of hours GP service to deal with Covid-19, but a letter seen by us states that:

“A temporary consolidated Model of Service is being implemented by Shannondoc to operate from five Overnight Treatment Centres across the Mid West in Nenagh, Limerick city, Newcastlewest, Ennis and Miltown Malbay.



These changes are being implemented as a result of Covid-19.

“HSE and Shannondoc are monitoring the situation closely. Shannondoc are experiencing increased numbers of telephone consultations. I can confirm that Shannondoc will resume all services from all locations post Covid-19,” the letter issued to Deputy Jackie Cahill stated.