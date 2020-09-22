Rás Mumhan cycle race is coming to Thurles

Cllr Peter Ryan has announced that he was secured the race for Tipperary

If you have been gripped by cycling fever following the fantastic achievement of Tipperary´s own Sam Bennett, Cllr. Peter Ryan has some good news for you.



Cllr. Ryan is delighted to announce that he has secured Rás Mumhan for Tipperary in 2021.



Rás Mumhan is one of the biggest races in the Irish cycling calendar, attracting over 200 of the best national and international cyclists. Three day stage races will be held in Tipperary which will test the cyclists along arduous routes. The races will start in Thurles each day. It is hoped that this event will bring over €200,000 via tourism to the area.



Cllr. Ryan (pictured above) believes hosting this event is a great win for Tipperary.

"I'm thrilled that we have been given the opportunity to hold this prestigious event. It will attract top athletes and showcase the county. I am passionate about sport and in particular cycling. During the uncertainty of Covid-19, we need to have things to look forward and sporting events can definitely provide a great deal of pleasure. When I decided to become a councillor, I pledged to increase tourism in Tipperary and having the Rás Mumhan in Tipperary will certainly attract tourists," he said.

The Rás Mumhan will take place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend in 2021.