Thurles group highlights special Go Fund Me set up for Sisters of the Rosary Charity in Beirut

On Sunday September 20 2020, a special ceremony took place in St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance in Thurles Co Tipperary.



The ceremony was to celebrate and remember the 197 men, women and children who died, the 6,500 injured, 7 missing on August 4 2020 in the Port area of Beirut Lebanon.



The destruction from the explosion has been widespread, leaving around 300,000 residents with devastated dwellings. Essential food and medical supplies were also affected including damage to grain silos and the destruction of 17 containers of medical supplies and a shipment of personal protective equipment, roads, businesses, education, cultural, health and heritage buildings in ruins.



One such building was that of the Sisters of the Rosary hospital in Beirut. At the end of the ceremony, Mr Guy Jones, Chairman of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation and a member of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, launched a Go-Fund-Me appeal to raise funding to rebuild the Rosary Sisters Hospital.



The ceremony was very unique in many ways with Covid restrictions, and when the Reveille was being played the Irish flag raised, and the Lebaneese flag lowered to half mast, at the same time.



The main speakers on the day, Mr. John Wort Chairman Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee and also a member of the Fr. James Gilmore Branch of Óglaigh Náisúinta Na hÉireann Teoranta; Mr. Martin Quinn, Secretary of the Tipperary International Peace Committee ; Councillor Noel Coonan, Chairman of the Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea Municipal Council; Mr. Guy Jones, Chairman of the Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation. The prayer ceremony was conducted by Fr. Joe Walsh. Master of Ceremonies was Councillor Jim Ryan.



The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Irish national Anthem, the Lebanese National Anthem, the Last Post and Reveille.



St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance, on a very hot sunny Sunday morning was looking so magnificent in all her splendor in remembrance of all who are remembered with dignity, respect and pride. Also in attendance were: Dr. Michael Casey Fellow of the Irish State; Mr. William Donnelly President, W.I.T. Waterford; Mrs Emanuel Donnelly; Ms. Elaine Farah; Mrs. Marita Maher Farah; Mr. Noel O Dwyer; Ms Christeen Coman; Mr S O Brien; Mr. Michael Ryan ; Mrs Bridine O Gorman; Mr. Joe Fanning Garda Retired; Mr. William Ryan, Garda Retired; Mr. Gerard Roach, Defence Forces Retired; Mr Jim Troy photographer and member of Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee.



If you would like to help restore the Rosary sisters Hospital in Beirut in any way please do contribute if you can it is a worthy cause. Contact Mr Guy Jones. https://www.gofundme.com /f/rosary-sisters- hospitalfund.



Photo shows: Dr Michael Casey, Fellow of the Irish State; Mr William Ryan, Garda Retired; Fr. Joe Walsh; Mrs. Bridine O Gorman; Mr. Joe Fanning Garda Retired; Mr. Martin Quinn, Secretary Tipperary International Peace Committee; Mr John Wort, Chairman Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee, also a member of Fr. James Gilmore branch O.N.E Dublin; Mr Guy Jones, Chairman, Irish Lebanese Cultural Foundation; Cllr. Noel Coonan Chairman Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea Municipal Council; Mr. Gerard Roche, Irish Defence Forces Retired; Councillor Jim Ryan, Vice Chairman Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea Municipal Council.