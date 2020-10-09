Deputy Jackie Cahill wants to keep daylight hours

“It is a small change that would make a big difference to people right across the country," says Jackie Cahill.

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill, has called on the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, to consider retaining the daylight-saving hour. This would mean clocks stay the same and are not put back an hour on Sunday 25th October, as planned.

Cahill commented “I have written to the Taoiseach to ask him to consider retaining the current summertime clock. This will give people an extra hour of brightness in the evening which I believe would be very beneficial for health and mental health reasons, particularly as we deal with the Covid-19 restrictions.

“This extra hour of brightness would afford people an opportunity to exercise and get some fresh air in the evening. With many people working from home, it might be the only chance people have to get some fresh air. The benefits of light exercise and fresh air to mental health are well known. We must give people every opportunity to mind their own mental health as we face into this winter.

“It is a small change that would make a big difference to people right across the country. I will encourage the Taoiseach and indeed the entire Government to give this serious consideration” concluded Cahill.