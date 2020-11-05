Racing tips for Thurles this afternoon



Racing takes place at Thurles this afternoon with the first race off at 12:15. Here are a few racing tips from MyRacing.

12:15 Thurles Beginners Chase - MICK CHARLIE

12:47 Littleton Handicap Chase - DOLLAR VALUE

13:22 Templemore Mares Maiden Hurdle - BOTANI (nap)

13:52 Two-Mile Borris Handicap Hurdle - SMITHSCORNER

14:22 Ballagh Mares Handicap Hurdle - DINARD ROSE

14:57 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle – Max Flamingo

15:32 Thurles Flat Race - GLENGLASS



12:15 Thurles Beginners Chase

There was plenty to like about the chase debut of MICK CHARLIE at Tramore last time and he could be hard to beat with that experience under his belt. The Chapel Field might be the main danger if his jumping improves. Reserve Twilight Girl could also be an interesting runner if she gets into the race. [Phill Anderson]



12:47 Littleton Handicap Chase

This looks competitive but DOLLAR VALUE is unexposed over fences and he should be thereabouts if he can build on a career best effort over fences at Galway last month. There's not much to split All The Chimneys and Steer Clear on their recent course and distance form and the former may be to reverse form now better off at the weights. [Phill Anderson]



13:22 Templemore Mares Maiden Hurdle



It's hard to oppose BOTANI (nap) who had several of these in behind over course and distance last time out and there's every chance she will be fitter for that run here. Lady Lingo wasn't far behind and could build on that effort, while a slicker jumping performance from Place Des Vosges could see that mare get in the mix. [Phill Anderson]



13:52 Two-Mile Borris Handicap Hurdle



A return to two miles should suit SMITHSCORNER who may have been a beaten favourite on his last couple of starts, but he still looks well treated from his lower mark over timber. Breezy Bell and Wait Here are closely matched on form, the latter ending a long losing run last time and the handicapper hasn't gone overboard with just a 5lb rise for that. [Phill Anderson]



14:22 Ballagh Mares Handicap Hurdle



A very open look to this mares' handicap. DINARD ROSE finished a long way clear of the remainder when a staying-on third over 2m at Limerick and looks well worth another try at this longer trip, having won over 2m2f on the flat. She gets the vote, ahead of Quarry Lil, Beat Of The Sea and the unexposed Karen's Gift. [Alan Hewison]



14:57 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle –Max Flamingo



Several here with chances with slight preference for MAX FLAMINGO, who kept on really well ahead of some decent types when taking second at Downpatrick and who should relish this longer trip. Flash De Touzaine took a step in the right direction to fulfilling earlier promise at Tramore last time and rates a big threat, while the likes of Bold Assassin, Call The Tune and Centurion Steel are all likely improvers. [Alan Hewison]



15:32 Thurles Flat Race - GLENGLASS

A bumper which may not take too much winning and Gordon Elliott's point-to-point recruit GLENGLASS will likely be a warm order to see off Salt Wind, who showed plenty of promise when second to a stablemate of the selection over C&D last month. Corrigaleen could sneak a place on what she has shown so far, while Awesome Shirocco is a likely improver. [Alan Hewison]