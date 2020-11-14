Thurles people urged to join pendant alarm scheme

A number of senior citizens in the community have availed of the Senior Alerts Pendant Alarm scheme funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Pobal. This scheme is administered locally by Thurles Community Social Services, and locals are being encouraged to consider utilising the alarm.



Local Community Activist Tommy Barrett is informing senior citizens of this very important scheme.

“This alarm is set up to your house phone and is monitored 24/7 by the monitoring company. There is no means test to avail of this scheme. There is no charge for the first year and installation of the system is free, from the second year a monitoring fee of €65 per year is paid.



“If you do not have a house phone it can also be set up to your mobile. Over the last few months I have been delighted to help a large amount of senior citizens to avail of this scheme and once the application form is submitted it should be installed in your home within a week.



“Application forms can be picked up from The Thurles Community Social Services Office at Rossa Street and I also have application forms and can help with any other questions in relation to this scheme by calling 089-4487657,” he said.

The purpose of this alarm is to enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind by providing them with a free personal monitored alarm.



How the alarms work

These are personal alarms which can be worn as a pendant or around the wrist like a watch. The alarms connect to a national helpline via a base unit installed in the home. When the alarm is activated, it automatically rings the helpline, which is open 24 hours a day all year round. A helpline operator talks to you in your home and decides whether to alert a local volunteer responder or, if necessary, the emergency services.



The criteria to avail of this alarm are that you must be - aged 65 years or older; living alone or living with another person who meets the eligibility criteria; living alone for significant periods of time during the day; or is a carer to someone else in their household.

This is a very worthwhile and cost effective scheme and is being used by many people throughout Thurles town. If you, or someone you know fits the criteria, it is well worthwhile considering the pendant alarms for extra peace of mind.