€90,000 boost for Tipperary leisure centres is welcomed by Deputy Jackie Cahill

Deputy Jackie Cahill has this week confirmed that Tipperary leisure centres and swimming pool operators are to benefit from over €90,000 in State funding.



The announcement by Fianna Fáil Junior Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers T.D. was welcomed by Deputy Cahill who has been working closely with Fianna Fáil Cllrs Seán Ryan and Seamus Hanafin in relation to Thurles Leisure Centre for some time now and he is delighted to welcome almost €10,000 in funding forthat facility.



Leisure centres across the county are set to benefit from this funding announcement, with facilities in Nenagh, Roscrea, Tipperary Town, Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir some of the centres set to receive financial supports under this round of funding.



Commenting on this announcement, Cahill said: “While it is appreciated that this is a difficult time for swimming pool operators across the country. The funding announced this week will provide financial stability to the sector in the uncertain months ahead.

“It is vital that the government supports our swimming pool and leisure centre operators at this time, as they provide such popular and much-needed facilities in our local towns, all around the county.

“Swimming Pool operators have demonstrated their resilience throughout the ongoing pandemic. It is important that this resilience continues into the weeks and months ahead as we look to emerge from this crisis.



“The funding will assist swimming pool operators in getting everyone active and keeping them active. This has never been more important and is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing. I would, in particular, like to thank Minister Jack Chambers for working closely with me in relation to a number of sports funding applications around Tipperary,” he concluded.